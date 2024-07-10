Mass media employee bill to ensure job protection

Says Arafat

All media, including electronic, print, and digital, will be included in the proposed mass media employee bill, said State Minister for Information Mohammad Ali Arafat yesterday. He said this law would ensure that all those working in the media will get job protection.

Arafat made the remarks at a meeting with the leaders of the Dhaka Union of Journalists at secretariat.

He said the government wants that the media should highlight its mistakes and failures. "Genuine criticism helps the government correct its mistakes. We don't fear constructive criticism, but we hate when someone misleads people with lies," he said.