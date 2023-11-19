Masked men beat madrasa teacher in Natore

A madrasa teacher was beaten by unidentified miscreants in Natore on Friday night.

The miscreants picked up Saidul Islam in a white microbus and later beat him up, alleged family members.

The incident took place in Majdigha village under Sadar upazila, said Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Natore Sadar Police Station.

Saidul is principal of Majdigha Noorani Hafeji Madrasa. Besides, he is said to be a local organiser of the Islami Andolon Bangladesh.

Saidul said that he was in the madrasa around 7:00pm when at least five masked men stormed inside and picked him up in a white microbus.

"They broke my left arm," he added.

Later, they dropped him in Chikur Mor area, he said. Locals then admitted him to Natore Modern Sadar Hospital.

Police went to the spot after receiving information, said the OC, adding that legal actions will be taken.

Earlier, miscreants took three leaders of BNP and Jamaat and beat them up.