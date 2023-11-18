Masked men beat up madrasa teacher in Natore

A madrasa teacher was beaten by unidentified miscreants in Natore last night.

The miscreants picked Maulana Saidul Islam in a white microbus and later beat him up.

The incident took place in Majdigha village under Sadar upazila, reports our local correspondent quoting Nasim Ahmed, Officer-in-Charge of Natore Sadar Police Station.

Saidul Islam is the son of Abdur Rahman Zeenat and principal of Majdigha Noorani Hafeji Madrasa. Besides, he is said to be the local organiser of the Islami Andolon Bangladesh.

Saidul Islam said that he was reciting the Holy Quran at his madrasa around 7:00pm. At that time, at least five masked men stormed inside the madrasa and picked him up in a white microbus.

"They broke my left arm," he added.

Later, they dropped him at Chikur Mor area, he said, adding that people rushed to his screams and rescued him and admitted him to Natore Modern Sadar Hospital.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information, said the OC, adding that legal actions will be taken in this regard.

Earlier, miscreants took three leaders of BNP and Jamaat and beat them up leaving them injured.