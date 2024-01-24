Mashrafe, four others appointed as JS whip

Noor-E-Alam Chy chief whip

President Mohammed Shahabuddin yesterday appointed Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, member of parliament from Madaripur-1 as the chief whip, and Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, member of parliament from Narail-2 a whip of the Jatiya Sangsad.

The president also appointed four other lawmakers as whips.

They are Iqbalur Rahim (Dinajpur-3), Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan, (Joypurhat-2), Md Nazrul Islam Babu, (Naraynganj-2) and Saimum Sarwar Kamal (Cox's Bazar-2).

The president gave the appointments in line with the Bangladesh (Whip) Order, 1972.

Parliament Secretariat's Human Resources Division-1 published a gazette in this regard.