Martyrs’ sacrifice will be inspirational for future movements: Nahid

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Adviser Md Nahid Islam today said sacrifices of the martyrs of the student-people uprising would be inspirational for any future movement.

"The memory of the martyrs must be preserved and they have to be given due respect so the society gets inspiration, even after hundreds of years," he said.

Nahid Islam, also the adviser of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, made the remark when family members of Shaheed Safwan Akhtar, who was killed in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, met him at his office at Posts and Telecommunications Division, said a press release.

During the meeting, Safwan's father Md Akhtaruzzaman Liton burst into tears while describing the death of his son. An emotional situation was created when the adviser consoled Safwan's father by embracing him.

Safwan, a tenth grader at Savar Cantonment School and College, was killed in police firing near Savar Police Station on August 5 during the mass protest.

Assuring Safwan's father of giving all types of assistance, Nahid said Safwan gave up his life for the country and this sacrifice will not go in vain.

He said the names of all martyrs and those who were injured would be included in the list.

The adviser said they have a plan to consolidate the memories of the martyrs.

Mother and sister of Safwan were present at the time.