Martyrdom anniv of five family members

The 53rd martyrdom anniversary of five members of the family of Saidur Rahman, founder (president) of Projonmo '71, was observed yesterday, said a press release.

The deceased are the father, mother, and three elder brothers of Saidur Rahman, a senior news presenter at Channel-i.

His father Fazlur Rahman, an engineer; mother Hosne Akter, an NGO trainer; and brothers Mostafizur Rahman (Mojnu), a college student; Hasinur Rahman (Hiron), and Azizur Rahman (Babu), both high school students, were brutally killed at their railway government residence in Saidpur, Nilphamari by the Pakistani occupation army and its collaborators on April 15, 1971.

The perpetrators charged Saidur's mother with a bayonet and buried her alive.

They were killed for their involvement in the Liberation War. Saidur, along with his elder sister Dilruba Khatun (Kajol) and younger sister late Camellia Rahman (Kakon), narrowly escaped the killing mission.