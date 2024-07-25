Markets open, but mostly deserted

Although markets and shops were open from 10:00am to 3:00pm during the curfew break, there were very few customers. The photo was taken in Bailey Road area yesterday. Photo: Anisur Rahman

Shopping malls and markets in the capital opened yesterday, after being closed for four consecutive days, but the presence of buyers was very low.

The shops and malls were open from 10:00am to 3:00pm, as there was a break in the curfew during those hours.

Businessmen said due to the unrest over the last week, panic still persists among the buyers. So, many customers chose not to visit the shops.

Very few customers, who were in urgent need of certain products, visited the stores. It will likely take a few more days for the situation to completely return to normal, they added.

At least 150 people died in clashes between agitators and law enforcers and ruling party activists till Wednesday during the quota reform protest.

Ashraf Ali, manager of a retail shop at Noorjahan Super Market of the capital's New Market, said, "There is still a kind of panic among the people. As a result, even after opening the outlet on Wednesday, four days later, the number of customers is very low."

"Usually, products worth around Tk 10,000 are sold between 10:00am and 1:00pm on a regular day. However, yesterday we sold only Tk 3,000 worth of products. Hopefully, when the situation returns to normal, buyers will also increase," he said.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, co-founder of Kay Kraft, said some of their outlets were opened, and some were not. Not all outlets that were opened had visitors, he added.

However, most outlets sold some products, albeit very little, he said, adding that at least customers knew that the outlets were open.

If the situation is not bad in the coming days, maybe sales can return to normal from Friday, he added.

Mohammad Habib Ullah, branch cashier of retail clothing outlet Gentle Park at Bashundhara City shopping mall, said after being closed for four days, they opened the shop yesterday morning.

"There were very few customers after opening. However, as the day progressed, the number of customers increased, he said, adding that from 11:00am to 1:30pm, 10 buyers visited their store.

Normally, at least 30 buyers visit the store during this time frame, he added.

After opening the outlet, we only had two buyers till 2:00pm yesterday, said Jackson Dio, manager of Easy Fashion Limited of the same shopping mall.

Normally, at least 10-12 buyers come during this period, he said, adding that the loss of business due to the closure of outlets would not be recovered in this month.

Mohammad Nurul Islam, a retailer of children's clothes at Muktijoddha Super Market at Mirpur-1, said after opening the shop yesterday, only one customer visited the branch till 1:00pm.

Usually, products worth Tk 3,000 to Tk 4,000 are sold during this period, he said.

"Fear still persists among buyers about the situation created a few days ago. As a result, there are fewer buyers in the market," he added.