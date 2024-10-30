A market without profit

Students selling essential commodities at lower prices in Moulvibazar

Students under the banner of Anti-discrimination Students Movement have launched a temporary, non-profit market in Samshernagar area of Moulvibazar, selling around 15 essential commodities at lower prices.

The move comes as a respite to many low-income families who have been struggling to make both ends meet amid spiralling prices of essentials in recent times triggered by market manipulation and mismanagement.

Visiting the market recently, this correspondent observed that residents were able to purchase different vegetables and shrimps at significantly lower prices.

Potatoes and brinjals were being sold at Tk 20-30 less prices compared to local shops and kitchen markets.

Coriander leaves were being sold at Tk 100 per kg, brinjals Tk 60, radish Tk 40, gourd and pumpkin Tk 30, pointed gourds Tk 40, shrimp Tk 40, chillies Tk 130 and cucumber Tk 30.

The platform currently offers a range of 15 products, including essential vegetables and shrimp, while continuing to explore ways to expand its offerings.

Zakaria Emon, a coordinator of the platform in Moulvibazar, emphasised that their efforts aim to support consumers struggling with inflated prices, and ensure fair prices for customers.

Appreciating the initiative, Setara Begum, a local resident, expressed hope that the initiative will also include other necessities like fish and meat at fair prices to benefit the consumers.

Sadek Hosain, another local, called for better market supervision to prevent exploitation and ensure affordability.