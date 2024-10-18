Market waste pollutes Kirtankhola river

Barishal's Fish Landing Centre on the banks of the Kirtankhola River has been inundated with solid waste, causing severe pollution. Despite the Department of Environment claiming that the Barishal City Corporation is responsible for the mess, no concrete measures have been taken to address the situation.

A visit to the fish market on Thursday revealed piles of waste, including fish remnants, polythene, bamboo cages, and other refuse, littering the riverbank.

Around 300 fish wholesalers operate in the area, and without dustbins, approximately 50 tonnes of waste from this and nearby markets are dumped directly into the river. Over 500 feet of the riverbank has turned into a wasteland.

Md Kamal Khan, from the market management committee, said despite repeated requests for dustbins, the BCC has failed to provide any.

Gazi Zahid Hossain, convener of the Sacheton Nagorik Committee, said the unchecked pollution threatens aquatic life and public health.

The BCC's Department of Sanitation admitted they struggle to manage the waste. Although 600 to 800 tonnes of garbage are collected daily across Barishal, waste removal from the river is irregular.

Md Yusuf Ali, its officer in charge, said they have a plan to install a large dustbin in the area. The city currently only has 20 dustbins, with a proposal for 80 more under review, he added.

Kamal Mehdi, assistant director of the Department of Environment, said they are monitoring the pollution and will inform the BCC.