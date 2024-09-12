Bangladesh
UNB, Chattogram
Thu Sep 12, 2024 02:33 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 12, 2024 02:37 PM

Bangladesh

Maritime ports asked to hoist signal no 3

Photo: Tanjeel Rezwan

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as a deep convection is taking place over North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh due to the active monsoon.

Under its influence squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.

