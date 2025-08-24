Maritime ports asked to hoist local cautionary signal no 3

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no 3 as deep convection continues to form over the North Bay due to active monsoon.

Under its influence, gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice.