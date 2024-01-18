Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:14 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:29 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Marine Drive ultra-marathon Season 3 kicks off tomorrow

Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:14 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 18, 2024 11:29 PM
Photo: Courtesy

The third season of Marine Drive Ultra, Bangladesh's longest ultra-marathon, is set to kick off tomorrow.

An "ultra-marathon" or "ultra run" refers to a marathon covering a distance of 50km or more.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

ESCAPADE and Travelers of Bangladesh (ToB) are organising the event titled, "Marine Drive Ultra, Season-3" with the slogan – "Our Heritage, Our Pride" on January 19 and 20.

This year, around 300 foreign and domestic runners -- including visually impaired, transgender, and autistic athletes -- will take participate in 50km, 100km, and 100 mile runs.

Along with the long-distance runs, there will be a "Fun Run" and a charity run.

The participants in the charity run would run 50km to raise funds for Bidyanondo Foundation and Ek Takar Shikkha.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বিমান
|বাংলাদেশ

বিদেশ ভ্রমণ কঠিন হচ্ছে বিমানের কর্মীদের

এতদিন বিমানের বিভিন্ন বিভাগের কর্মীদের বিদেশ সফর অনুমোদনের ক্ষমতা ছিল সংশ্লিষ্ট বিভাগীয় প্রধানদের হাতে।

১৫ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি লগি-বৈঠার না, সভ্য মানুষের রাজনীতি করে: মঈন খান

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification