Marine Drive ultra-marathon Season 3 kicks off tomorrow

The third season of Marine Drive Ultra, Bangladesh's longest ultra-marathon, is set to kick off tomorrow.

An "ultra-marathon" or "ultra run" refers to a marathon covering a distance of 50km or more.

ESCAPADE and Travelers of Bangladesh (ToB) are organising the event titled, "Marine Drive Ultra, Season-3" with the slogan – "Our Heritage, Our Pride" on January 19 and 20.

This year, around 300 foreign and domestic runners -- including visually impaired, transgender, and autistic athletes -- will take participate in 50km, 100km, and 100 mile runs.

Along with the long-distance runs, there will be a "Fun Run" and a charity run.

The participants in the charity run would run 50km to raise funds for Bidyanondo Foundation and Ek Takar Shikkha.