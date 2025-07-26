Marine drive in Teknaf: Jhau forest faces rampant tree theft

Locals allege illegal logging; officials point to natural causes

At Nidania in Ukhiya, alongside the Teknaf Marine Drive, a group of women were seen collecting branches from felled Jhau trees.

When asked about the tree cutting, one of them, Khurshida, said, "The trees were cut down to widen the road, and we are just gathering the leftover branches."

However, deep inside the nearby forest, numerous stumps of cut trees could be seen. Asked who cut them down, she replied, "They do it at night; we don't know who they are."

The area still has a dense Jhau forest, though signs of illegal tree cutting are clearly visible in many places. During the monsoon season, tidal surges often submerge parts of the forest.

Forest officials claim that strong tides are a primary reason for trees being uprooted, but they also admit that theft contributes significantly to the deforestation.

A visit along the Marine Drive reveals makeshift shops, restaurants, and various structures have been set up inside the forest and other parts of the beaches. This type of encroachment is particularly noticeable in the Ukhiya and Ramu sections of the coastal belt.

A few days ago, local journalists captured footage of Jhau logs being transported by truck from the Teknaf beach.

Journalist Abdur Rahman of Teknaf said, "The truck driver claimed the trees were already uprooted by the tide."

However, locals allege that tree theft is being committed regularly under the pretext of storm damage.

Bashir Ahmed, ranger of the coastal forest division in Teknaf, said, "The trees uprooted by tidal surges were being brought to our office."

He also admitted to the problem of illegal logging, attributing it to a shortage of manpower.

Stretching nearly 80 kilometres from Cox's Bazar to Teknaf, the Marine Drive is a popular tourist route, and the Jhau forest adds to its scenic appeal.

Dipak Sharma Dipu, president of the Cox's Bazar Forest and Environmental Conservation Council, said, "These trees were originally planted to enhance natural beauty and protect the coast from strong wind. But now, the forests are being steadily destroyed."

He accused influential individuals of systematically clearing the trees in order to occupy the coastal land.

"Around 3,000 illegal structures have already been built," he added, "yet the authorities have taken little action."

Firoz Al Amin, ranger of the Inani forest range in Ukhiya, said, "Most of the trees are uprooted by excessive tides. We collect those trees and store them. Last year, uprooted trees worth around Tk 7 lakh were sold through auction."

He added, "Theft is the second cause of the destruction of the Jhau forest. We filed three cases this month for stealing the Jhau trees, and one was held on Wednesday in this connection."

Shahinul Islam, assistant conservator of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division in Ukhiya, said protecting the Jhau forest along the Marine Drive requires coordinated efforts from several government agencies.

"We are currently preparing a list of illegal structures inside the forest, and steps will be taken to remove them," he said.

However, he said makeshift huts used by local fishermen to store fishing gear are not demolished out of humanitarian concern. These fishermen, he said, also contribute to protecting the forest.