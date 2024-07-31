'March for Justice': Students, DU teachers stage sit-in in front of Curzon Hall

The white panel of Dhaka University teachers staged a sit-in programme in front of Curzon Hall for around 45 minutes this afternoon.

The sit-in started in front of the hall around 1:00pm after police stopped them from going to the courts, as originally intended.

Students of different institutions, including Buet and DU, had joined the teachers' sit-in when this report was filed around 1:15pm.

They later left the spot around 2:00pm, with a section of students marching towards the Central Shaheed Minar.

The sit-in is part of the "March for Justice" programme of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement protesting mass killings, arrests, attacks, cases, disappearances of students and people across the country.

They were chanting various slogans including "Amar bhai bhitore, tumi keno bahire", "We want justice".

Quota reform protests organisers yesterday announced "March for justice" programme for today at educational institutions, court premises and major roads, aiming to fulfil of their nine-point demand.