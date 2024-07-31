'March for Justice': Protesters stage demo in Ctg court premises

Protesters took position in the premises of a Chattogram court after defying a police barrier this morning.

At least 200 protesters gathered there around 11:30am.

A large number of police have been deployed in the court premises centring the "March for Justice" programme of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement protesting mass killings, mass arrests, attacks, cases, disappearances of students and people across the country.

Our correspondent from the spot said security has been tightened in the court premises. Those passing through the area have been searched since morning.

Police were also seen checking the mobile phones of many people. Protesters began gathering around 11:00am. Police barricaded the court premises so that they could not go there. They then broke police barricades and took positions in the court premises.

When asked about the incident, Abdul Warish, additional commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), told The Daily Star that although the curfew has been relaxed, the general restrictions, including not holding meetings and rallies, are effective. Therefore, additional security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Abdul Hannan Masud, one of the coordinators of the movement, told The Daily Star last night that the march would be held in all court premises, campuses and streets of the country at 12 noon today.