'March for Justice': Chase, counter chase between police, protesters in Khulna

At least 19 detained, students say

A clash broke out between police and protesters demonstrating as part of the anti-discrimination student movement's "March for Justice" programme in Khulna's Sadar upazila this afternoon.

The confrontation began at 2:15pm in the city's Satrasta intersection, reports our local correspondent from the spot.

Students alleged that police interrogated and arrested at least 19 individuals, but police did not want to comment on the matter immediately.

Hundreds of students started a procession around 1:40pm from the city's Nirala Mor and marched towards Royal Mor.

Ignoring police barricades at Moyla Pota intersection, the students staged a sit-in protest on the street in front of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) building at Satrasta intersection.

When police attempted to disperse them, a chase and counter chase between the two groups ensued.

Police later charged batons on the protesters, dispersing them across various lanes.

The confrontation lasted for around an hour and a half, and around 3:45pm, police were patrolling the area after the protesters left.

A significant police presence has been deployed at various intersections, including Royal Mor and Moila Pota Mor.

Tajul Islam, deputy commissioner (South) of Khulna Metropolitan Police said, "We are trying to control the situation".

Asked about the arrests, he said police would speak on the matter after evening.

The anti-discrimination student movement announced the "March for Justice" programme last night to protest the mass killings, mass arrests, attacks, lawsuits, enforced disappearances, and murders of students and civilians across the country.

Abdul Hannan Masud, one of the coordinators of the movement, told The Daily Star last night that the march would take place nationwide at noon today in front of all court premises, campuses, and major roads.