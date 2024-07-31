'March for Justice': 10 protesters held in Dinajpur

Police detained nine students and a guardian during the "March for Justice" programme announced by the anti-discrimination student movement in Dinajpur this morning.

News of the arrests were confirmed by Farid Hossain, officer-in-charge of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station.

There were five female students among the detainees.

The detainees, including five female students, were taken to the police station, the OC said.

Students from various institutes in Dinajpur gathered at Dinajpur Gor-e-Shaheed Boromath around 11:30am, holding multiple placards, reports our local correspondent.

More and more students joined in, and upon receiving information about the gathering, a team of armed forces and police, led by a magistrate, assembled in front of the Dinajpur Deputy Commissioner's office around 11:40am.

The authorities urged the students to disperse, but they moved to Dinajpur Shaheed Minar and began chanting slogans such as "Take your quota back, return our brothers".

As the students, including many female participants, chanted slogans and tied red ribbons around their heads, a police team, including Detective Branch (DB) officers, arrived and detained 10 protesters, OC Farid said.

Subsequently, police chased the remaining students and cleared the area.

However, no force or baton charges were used to disperse the gathered students.

Police continued to patrol the area to prevent any further student gatherings, our correspondent reports.

The "March for Justice" programme of the Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement was announced last night to protest mass killings, arrests, attacks, cases, disappearances of students and people across the country.