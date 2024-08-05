Bangladesh
'March to Dhaka' programme today

Student protest Dhaka long march
File photo

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced a "March to Dhaka" programme today to press home for their one-point demand: the resignation of the Sheikh Hasina-led government.

They called upon students and people across the country to join the march to Dhaka.

Three coordinators of the movement -- Asif Mahmud, Sarjis Alam, and Abu Baker Majumder -- confirmed the programme to The Daily Star.

clash between the protesters and police aided by ruling party men
At least 93 dead as violence grips the country

Initially, the "March to Dhaka" was scheduled for Tuesday. However, later in the day, the march was rescheduled for Monday.

The protest organisers said the date was changed due to the deaths of numerous people and the current situation.

