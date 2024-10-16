Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 16, 2024 07:47 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 08:29 PM

Bangladesh

March 7 belongs to people, not just AL: Anu Muhammad

Says any attempt to erase history won't be tolerated
Star Digital Report
Wed Oct 16, 2024 07:47 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 16, 2024 08:29 PM
March 7 belongs to the people not Awami League
Anu Muhammad

Renowned economist and former Jahangirnagar University professor, Anu Muhammad, today said March 7 does not belong to the Awami League, nor is the historic speech of that day a personal matter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

In response to the recent cancellation of March 7 as a national day, Prof Anu expressed his views on his personal Facebook account, saying that the day represents the collective consciousness of people from all walks of life, nearly every political group, and organisation in the country.

"The power of Mujib's speech was derived from the extraordinary rise of the people. In fact, the Liberation War of 1971 began on this very day.

"March 7 is undoubtedly a significant part of our history. While Sheikh Mujib is a political figure subject to criticism and analysis, but any attempts to erase history will not be tolerated," he wrote.

