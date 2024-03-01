Mar 9 Patuakhali Polls: Electioneering in full swing

Candidates for mayoral and councillor posts are campaigning at full throttle ahead of the Patuakhali municipality polls slated for March 9.

The election campaigns began following distribution of symbols on February 23.

The 132-year-old Patuakhali municipality was established on April 1, 1892, across 30 square kilometres area, and was upgraded to first class on August 5, 1989. It has a total population of around 2.5 million at present.

Khan Abi Shahanur Khan, district election officer and also returning officer, said there are a total of 50,699 voters in the municipality -- 26,750 female, 23,947 male, and two voters from third gender.

A total of 61 candidates are contesting the polls -- five for mayoral post, 41 for councillor post, and 15 for reserved seats for councillors -- in nine wards. The voting will be conducted in a total of 24 centres using electronic voting machines, he added.

The five mayoral candidates are incumbent mayor Mohiuddin Ahmed; his elder brother Abul Kalam Azad; former mayor and also organising secretary of district Awami League unit Dr Md Shafiqul Islam; and vice presidents of AL's municipal unit Md Enayet Hossain and Nasir Uddin Khan.

Among the mayoral candidates, incumbent mayor Mohiuddin Ahmed and former mayor Shafiqul Islam are ahead in their campaigns, while two other candidates Mohammad Enayet Hossain and Nasir Uddin Khan are also trying to draw voters' support. Only Abul Kalam Azad has yet to begin electioneering.

"I have tried to beautify Patuakhali town during my tenure in the last five years, alongside much development works. However, projects worth Tk 3,000-4,000 crore are still incomplete. I promise to complete those works if I am elected again," said Mohiuddin.

"After being elected in 2011, I served for eight years and carried out significant development works during my tenure. I have a master plan to transform Patuakhali into a developed and smart municipality," said Shafiqul.

Candidates for councillor and reserved seats are also engaged in their respective polls campaigns.

Meanwhile, numerous allegations of violation of electoral code of conduct have also been raised against the candidates. So far, eight candidates have been issued warnings and were fined a total of Tk 42,000.

Executive magistrates are monitoring the pre-polls situation round the clock with the assistance of police.