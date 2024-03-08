Mar 7 speech brought us freedom: PM

Explaining the greatness of the historic March 7 speech by Bangabandhu, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said this speech not only inspired the people and prepared them for a guerilla war but also brought independence for the nation.

The Pakistanis spent their time to find the meaning and explanation of this speech, the premier made the remarks while addressing a function, organised by the cultural affairs ministry, marking the historic March 7 speech at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

Hasina mentioned that the Pakistanis picked up many journalists and others to the then West Pakistan to get the meaning of the speech.

She added that the speech has now been recognised as the top one in the world that encouraged people towards liberation, although the anti-liberation forces repeatedly tried to erase it from the country's history.

"History can't be erased, truth cannot be kept hidden with falsehood, and now it has been proved."

Hasina said this speech has taken place as the greatest speech in world history where the leaders through their speeches encouraged people for independence.

"They [anti-Liberation forces] erased the name of the father of the nation. His picture was not shown, the historic March 7 speech and Joy Bangla slogan were banned."

Recalling the assassination of Bangabandhu and most of his family members, Hasina, who is his eldest child, said the anti-liberation forces did not like the efforts of Bangabandhu after the independence as he took the country to the least developed one within three years and seven months from the war-ravaged the country.

"And when the country was advancing towards the economic emancipation, the anti-liberation forces didn't like it."

The premier said the most regrettable matter is that the Pakistanis could not kill the father of the nation, but the people of the country did it.

"Bangladesh couldn't advance for a single step after the killing. Bangladesh was totally stuck, there was no socioeconomic advancement while there was no change in the fate of the people."

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury, PM's Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain also spoke.

At the beginning of the event, the March 7 speech was played.

Hasina said Bangabandhu used to think that the Bangalees should be given political, economic, social, and cultural emancipation.

And from that thought, he inspired and prepared the people of this country step by step with the spirit of independence, she said.

"He took every step in a very well-planned manner, and part of that is the March 7 speech."

Hasina said, "In the speech, Bangabandhu showed his wisdom in preparing the nation for independence as well as not being identified as a separatist, and thus the people could not be immediately targeted by the Pakistani forces."

About the role of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatun Nesa Mujib in the March 7 speech, Hasina said her mother told Bangabandhu, "I want to say a few words to you, many people will say a lot. You don't need to listen to anyone . . . You have fought for the people of this country throughout your life and you know what you have to say. So, you only say what comes to your mind. No more talks."