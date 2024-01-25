Many survivors stay silent fearing stigma

31pc people faced violence last year in climate-vulnerable areas, says study

Around 31 percent of people in the country's climate-vulnerable areas experienced physical, psychological, economic, or sexual violence in the past year, said a study.

However, only 15.6 percent of violence survivors lodged complaints, it added, highlighting a significant lack of awareness in this regard.

Manusher Jonno Foundation, in collaboration with Associates for Innovative Research and Development (AIRD) Ltd, conducted the survey on 1,022 respondents from 28 unions under 14 districts in the country's coastal, char (shoal), haor (wetland), and hill regions in July-August last year.

The survey findings, as part of MJF's "Community-based Resilience, Women's Empowerment and Action (CREA)" project, were revealed at a virtual meeting yesterday.

Rural women often struggle to identify different types of violence, while many of them consider domestic violence a routine incident and avoid disclosing it, fearing stigma and judgement, said the study.

The survey said 17.1 percent farmers changed their farming strategies due to climate change impacts, including using seeds for high-yield varieties of crops, natural fertilisers, and adjusting cropping time.

Speaking as the chief guest, Lubna Yasmine, joint secretary to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said it is crucial to include women and adolescents in the development process as they are affected by climate change the most.

"In a climate-vulnerable country like Bangladesh, we need to prepare for tackling major climate change impacts," she said.

"However, the task is difficult due to various obstacles. If development organisations working on these issues at field level can identify the obstacles and report to us, it will be easier to take measures at the policy-making level," she added.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, said it is crucial to work on several factors to prevent violence against women.

"For example, implementation of laws and policies, empowerment of women, and recognition of their contribution are necessary. This is how the status and position of women could be improved," she added.