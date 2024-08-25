Many return home after floodwater recedes in Ctg

Says relief and rehabilitation officer

Floodwaters in Chattogram started to recede since Friday night, allowing many residents to return home.

However, as of this afternoon, 68,360 families across seven upazilas remain stranded in low-lying areas along the Halda and Feni rivers, said Sifullah Mazumder, Chattogram's relief and rehabilitation officer.

"Many have already returned to homes and more are preparing to leave the shelter centres," he added.

The Water Development Board and district administration confirmed the water levels in the Halda and Feni rivers have started to drop since Friday night.

The Halda river is now flowing 1.3 meters below the danger level at Narayanhat, while the Feni river 1.8 meters below the danger mark at Ramgarh as of 11:00am today, it said.

He also noted that 60 teams with engine-driven boats, along with many volunteers, are actively helping people return home.

No deaths were reported in the last 36 hours, as confirmed by local officials.

Relief efforts continue with 455 metric tons of rice and Tk 9.5 lakhs in cash.