Many fake coordinators popping up since Aug 5

Says Sarjis

Many fake coordina-tors have appeared like chameleons since August 5, said Sarjis Alam, one of the central coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

"We need to differentiate ourselves from them. They have always been opportunistic, and that has not change; it won't change in the future. If we do not separate ourselves from them, they will tarnish our image under the guise of being coordinators," Sarjis said.

He made these comments during a meeting with students and families of those killed and injured in Madaripur during the July-August uprising. The event was organised at the Madaripur municipality building yesterday.

About the formation of a political party based on the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, Sarjis said people involved with the platform can form a political party in the future if they wish, but it should be under a different name or banner.

"The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement will never turn into a political platform, that's for sure. However, if the members of this platform want to engage in politics under another name or banner in the future, they certainly have the democratic right to do so."

He warned that forming a party now would only create division among the platform members.

Sarjis said the mass uprising has ended the wrongdoings of Sheikh Hasina's former government, and the opportunists are trying to create vision among the students.

"That's why we need to unite. Those students who took part in the movement should remain united. Otherwise, the situation will take a turn for the worse.

"We must remember that this setup has been built for 16 years, and only a few of their [Awami League] leaders have fled. It won't be long before they return," Sarjis said.

He cautioned that any student thinking of becoming a "fascist" or trying to misuse power would be expelled from the platform and brought to book.