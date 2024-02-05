Many dev projects halted due to price hike of materials

LGRD minister tells JS

Local Government and Rural Development minister M Tajul Islam yesterday told the parliament that abnormal price hike of construction materials due to global instability forced contractors to halt works for various development projects across the country.

The minister said this while answering a supplementary question of SM Shahzada, ruling Awami League lawmaker from Patuakhali-3.

Shahzada asked why many development projects under the LGRD ministry, including schools and institutions, have remained incomplete for a long time since those were tendered.

In reply, the minister said prices of construction materials increased manifold due to global instability. He mentioned that the government realised the situation and increased the prices of all these materials with permission of the prime minister.

"Price of per tonne iron rods went up from Tk 50,000 to Tk 1 lakh. A bag of cement now costs Tk 500, up from Tk 200-300 earlier," he said.

"Due to this, the contractors expressed reluctance to continue work," he also said, adding that time is running out in following this process.

He also said the ministry will float new tender if any contractor failed to complete their works on time.

"In many areas, where contractors got work but could not implement it, all their work will be cancelled and new contractors will be appointed," he added.