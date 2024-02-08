Man’s throat-slit body found at office

A man was found dead at his farm in Savar yesterday.

Police recovered the throat-slit body of Kazim Uddin, 50, from the cattle farm adjacent to his house at Dendabar Uttarpara in ​​Ashulia.

Criminals might have killed him sometime between early morning and 10:00am yesterday, said OC AFM Syed of Ashulia Police Station.

According to police and the victim's family, Kazim, a contractor of Dhaka Palli Bidyut Samity, stayed in the office room of his farm at night as he did so often.

On information from a farm employee that the office door was locked from outside, his wife rushed to the spot and found the bloodstained body inside.

Police are investigating the incident, said the OC.