Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 01:34 PM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 01:38 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Man's body seen on Gorai river railway bridge in Kushtia

Star Digital Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 01:34 PM Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 01:38 PM

The body of a man was seen dangling from a beam below the rail tracks of a bridge on the Gorai river in Kushtia's Kumarkhali upazila this morning.

The identity and age of the man could not be known immediately.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals saw the body hanging on the bridge around 8:00am and then informed the police, Kushtia Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman told our local correspondent.

A photo of the body has already gone viral in social media, the police official said.

A team of police personnel have already started for the spot to recover the body, said Poradah Railway Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Harun Or Rashid.

Sub-Inspector Nargis, a member of the team, said around 11:00am that they were yet to recover the body as they could not reach the scene due to rough weather.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সাবেক জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রী ফরহাদ হোসেন গ্রেপ্তার
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রী ফরহাদ হোসেন ৫ দিনের রিমান্ডে

শনিবার দিবাগত রাতে রাজধানীর ইস্কাটন এলাকা থেকে র‌্যাবের একটি দল ফরহাদ হোসেনকে আটক করে আদাবর থানায় হস্তান্তর করে।

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশকে আর্থিক-প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক, মানবাধিকার ও জলবায়ু ইস্যুতে সহায়তার আশ্বাস যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification