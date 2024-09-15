Man's body seen on Gorai river railway bridge in Kushtia

The body of a man was seen dangling from a beam below the rail tracks of a bridge on the Gorai river in Kushtia's Kumarkhali upazila this morning.

The identity and age of the man could not be known immediately.

Locals saw the body hanging on the bridge around 8:00am and then informed the police, Kushtia Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman told our local correspondent.

A photo of the body has already gone viral in social media, the police official said.

A team of police personnel have already started for the spot to recover the body, said Poradah Railway Police Station's Officer-in-Charge Harun Or Rashid.

Sub-Inspector Nargis, a member of the team, said around 11:00am that they were yet to recover the body as they could not reach the scene due to rough weather.