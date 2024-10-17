Manik, a jewel from the North

Born with no hands and asymmetrical legs, he achieves Golden GPA-5 in HSC exams

Manik Rahman achieved Golden GPA-5 in Higher Secondary Certificate examination this year from Syedpur Science College in Nilphamari, overcoming his physical challenges in a burning example of persistent endeavor and indomitable determination.

Hailing from Chandrakhana village under Phulbari upazila of Kurigram, Manik was born with no hands and asymmetrical legs, which posed significant challenges to his academic pursuits, unlike those with normal circumstances.

He trained himself to using his legs for all activities of his hands, including writing, or typing using computer or mobile phone, for example.

His triumph in HSC followed his previous success in Secondary School Certificate and Junior School Certificate exams where he secured GPA-5. He also achieved scholarship in Talent-pool as well as GPA-5 in primary level.

Eldest of two sons of Mizanur Rahman, a medicine dealer, and Mariom Begum, a college teacher, Manik aspires to become a computer engineer in future.

"Our son is a jewel. Apart from requiring assistance to wear his clothes, Manik can do everything else on his own with his legs, including writing, or having food. He is very determined to pursue his aspirations," said Mariom.

"We never let Manik to feel weak for his physical challenges. We taught him to use his legs for writing and other activities since his childhood, and he grew up with a strong will, and worked hard for his studies, which eventually helped him achieve this remarkable feat," said Mizanur.

Talking to this correspondent, Manik Rahman expressed gratitude to his family members, classmates and teachers for their support, and thanked the Almighty for his success.

"I am now studying to enrol in an engineering university, in pursuit of my aspiration to become a computer engineer," he added.

Abul Kalam Azad, principal of Syedpur Science College, said Manik has made his parents, teachers, friends and the institution proud with his achievement.

"Manik is an inspiration for other students to pursue their academic ambitions. We strongly believe that he will be able to fulfill his aspirations," he added.