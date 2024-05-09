Mango harvesting in Natore to begin on May 25

Natore district administration today set May 25 to begin mango harvesting and marketing with the Gopalbhog variety this year.

The harvesting Gopalbhog mango will begin May 25, said deputy commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiya.

The decision for harvesting mango and litchi was taken at a meeting at the DC office.

The harvesting of Ranipasand mango will begin from May 30, Khirsapati from June 5, Laxmanbhog or Lakhna from June 12, Lengra from June 20; Mohonbhog from June 25, Amrapali and Haribhanga from June 25 till August 20, said the DC.

Besides, the date for starting harvesting of Mozaffar variety litchi has been fixed on May 20 while Bombay litchi or China-3 on May 27.

This year, a total of 4,500 hectares of land have been brought under mango while 1,000 hectares under litchi cultivation in Natore.