UNB, Natore
Sat May 25, 2024 11:25 AM
Last update on: Sat May 25, 2024 11:27 AM

Mango harvesting begins in Natore

Photo: UNB

Mango harvesting began in Natore this morning with the Gopalbhog variety.

Abdul Wadud, deputy director of Natore Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), officially inaugurated the harvest season by plucking a mango from the orchard of Shah Alam, a farmer in the Kamardia area of the district's Sadar upazila.

This year, the district has targeted to produce 80,000 metric tonnes of mangoes from orchards spanning across 5,718 hectares.

However, the production may be reduced to 74,000 metric tonnes due to drought, according to DAE.

