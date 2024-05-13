Mango harvest in Rajshahi starts May 15

Rajshahi's district administration yesterday announced this year's mango harvest calendar, prohibiting bringing mangoes to market before May 15.

The announcement came after a meeting with mango growers, businessmen, and agriculturists held in the DC's conference room with the deputy commissioner in the chair.

On May 15, the growers can start harvesting Guti varieties of mango and bring them to the market.

The schedule for harvesting Gopalbhog, Laukhna, and Ranipasand varieties was fixed for May 25, while Himsagar and Khirsapat varieties can start hitting markets on May 30.

The growers were allowed to harvest the much-coveted local variety Langra and hybrid variety Banana mangoes on June 10.

Fazli and popular hybrid variety Amrapali can start hitting markets on June 15.

BARI-4 variety will hit markets on July 5, while Ashwina and Gourmati varieties on July 15, and the Ilamati variety on August 20.

Katimon and BARI-11 varieties are allowed to be harvested year-round.

In the meeting, Rajshahi's DC Shamim Ahmed said executive magistrates will watch over the mango orchards and markets, and will take legal action if any violation of the mango calendar is found.

The district administration has been fixing mango calendar every year since 2015 to prevent immature and adulterated mangoes from hitting the market.

Department of Agricultural Extension's Acting Deputy Director Umme Salma expected 2,60,315 tonnes of mango production from 19,602 hectares of land in the district.

In the meeting, mango growers demanded introduction of a government truck service for carrying mangoes. They also raised issues of extortion from mango trucks on highways.

They also demanded the installation of a mango packaging house in Rajshahi.