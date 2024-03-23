Speakers on Abul Mansur Ahmad

Abul Mansur Ahmad was distinguished both as a literary figure and a politician, which is unique within the context of the Indian subcontinent, said speakers at a discussion yesterday.

Abul Mansur Ahmad, a man with versatile talent, has globalised the culture and identity of Bangalee people through his creative writings, they added.

The discussion, titled "Jibon O Rajnitir Rupokar Abul Mansur Ahmad," was organised by Bikkhon, a study circle of Mymensingh Sahitya Sangsad, at Chetona Sangsad in Mymensingh city. Poet and essayist Tahmina Rahman presented the keynote at the event.

Abul Mansur Ahmad captured people's lives in various ways throughout his writings, illustrating the struggle of backward people, corruption of influentials, and discrimination prevailing in society, she said.

He was known for his strong stance on matters of interest to East Bengal. Throughout his political life, he advocated for provincial autonomy and the political, economic, and cultural rights of the Bangalee people, she added.

Abul Mansur Ahmad's publications include great satires like Aina, Asmani Purdah, Gulliverer Safar Nama, and Food Conference, said the speakers.

"His works also include important writings on the social and political history of Bengal. He has two autobiographical writings -- Atma Katha (About Myself), and Amar Dekha Rajnitir Panchash Bachhar (50 years of politics as I saw it)," said Tahmina Rahman.

Presided over by freedom fighter Bimol Pal, the gathering featured speeches from former president of Mymensingh Sahitya Sangsad poet Yazdani Quraishy, veteran journalist Zia Uddin Ahmed, lyricist Kazi Alamgir, vice-president of Udichi Mymensingh unit Ataur Rahman, and playwright Ananda Supriya.

Columnist Chand Miah and Swadheen Chowdhury, secretary of Mymensingh Sahitya Sangsad, also delivered speeches. Convener Bikhon Rafiqul Islam anchored the event.

He used his satires to combat all sorts of bigotry, discrimination, and exploitation in the name of religion and political hypocrisy, said the speakers.

Abul Mansur Ahmad always propagated secularism in a manner unparalleled in the forties, fifties, and sixties. His contribution to the opposition movement in the early days of Pakistan was extremely significant, they added.

Speakers also urged youngsters to be courageous and honest in their pursuit of knowledge, as Abul Mansur was, to move the nation forward.