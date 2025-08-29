Man tied to pole, beaten over land deal dispute in Satkhira

Police confirms incident

A man was allegedly tied to a pole and beaten in Satkhira's Tala upazila after being accused of breaching a land sale agreement and selling the property to another buyer.

The incident took place in Balia village this morning, where Abdul Ahad Gazi, general secretary of ward no. 6 unit of BNP in Khessra union, allegedly assaulted Bhobendra Das, 59.

Police and locals said Bhobendra, from Katigram in Tala, had agreed to sell around nine and a half decimals of land to Ahad for Tk 68,000. Ahad paid Tk 25,000 in advance.

Bhobendra claimed that as Ahad failed to pay the remaining amount within the stipulated time, he later sold the land on August 7 to another villager, Harun Mondal, for nearly twice the original price.

The matter came to light on Thursday. The following morning, Ahad allegedly summoned Bhobendra, accused him of breaching the agreement, and tied him to a pole before beating him.

Bhobendra was kept tied from 7:00am to 11:00am and was released only after his nephew, Swapan Das, promised to repay the Tk 25,000. Swapan paid Tk 17,000 on the spot and sought time till September 10 to clear the remaining amount.

When contacted, Ahad admitted to the incident. "Bhobendra kept delaying the registration after taking money from me. Instead, he secretly sold the land to someone else. When I confronted him, locals tied him up. He made a mistake, and I too made a mistake. I admit my fault," he told The Daily Star.

Monjurul Ahsan, sub-inspector of Khessa police camp, said, "Our initial investigation has confirmed that Bhobendra was tied to a pole and assaulted. If he files a written complaint, legal action will be taken."