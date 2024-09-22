Man suspected of theft killed by mob in Rajbari

A 45-year-old man, Md Nazmul Mollah, succumbed to his injuries in Rajbari yesterday afternoon after being severely beaten by a mob on suspicion of theft.

Nazmul, son of late Ahammad Mollah from Madhukhali upazila in Faridpur, was caught by locals while allegedly attempting to steal a transformer from the Polli Bidyut area of Madhabpur market under Kalukhali upazila around 2:00am on Saturday.

According to locals, Nazmul was beaten up and left seriously injured. He was later taken to Kalukhali Upazila Health Complex for treatment. He died while undergoing treatment there, reports our Faridpur correspondent.

Officer-in-Charge of Kalukhali Police Station Md Zahedur Rahman, confirmed the incident, saying, "Nazmul's wife has filed a case against 100 unidentified individuals in connection with the mob beating."

The police sent Nazmul's body to Rajbari General Hospital for autopsy.

Md Mehdi Hasan, a medical officer at Kalukhali health complex, said Nazmul arrived at the hospital on his own after being dropped off by some individuals. "His condition was critical due to the injuries from the mob beating. We informed the police immediately and began treatment. However, we did not refer him elsewhere for further treatment as no attendant accompanied him."

According to the OC, Nazmul had a history of theft-related charges, with 11 cases filed against him in various police stations across Rajbari and Faridpur.

Nazmul's wife, Anna Begum, refuted the allegations, saying, "My husband went to visit our daughter's house on Friday. He was not a thief."