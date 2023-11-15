Man sues son, daughter-in-law over abuse

A 70-year-old man sued his son and his daughter-in-law for abusing him physically in Chattogram yesterday.

He also sought treatment costs from them, according to the case documents.

Md Abdul Aziz of Rangunia's Betagi union lodged the case with the court of 5th Judicial Magistrate Court of Chattogram accusing his son Abul Salek, 35, and daughter-in-law Yasmin Akhter Shikha, 25.

Magistrate Fardin Mustakim Tahsin took the case into cognisance. He has also summoned the two, said the complainant's lawyer Swarup Kanti Nath.

"Salek and his wife used to abuse his father both verbally and physically. Aziz is ill and needs medication on a regular basis," he said.

However, Salek and his wife did not provide him with treatment, said the lawyer.

"Earlier, an arbitration was held locally but the son refused to pay his father's medication and treatment costs," he added.

Finding no other option, Aziz filed the case, said Swarup.