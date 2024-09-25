Man sued over ‘remarks on Quran, Yunus, Nahid’

A Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal leader has sued a local trader in Chattogram on charges of making "derogatory remarks" about the Quran, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and ICT Adviser Nahid Islam on Facebook.

Md Saifuddin, a joint secretary of Fatikchhari Upazila Chhatra Dal, filed the case against Moktar Hossain of Nanupur village in the upazila under the Cyber Security Act at Chattogram Cyber Tribunal yesterday, court sources said.

Advocate Nasir Uddin Ahmad Khan, the lawyer for Saifuddin, told journalists that the tribunal took cognisance of the charges and ordered the police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to investigate the matter.

According to the charges, Moktar posted a 7.37-minute video on August 15 on his Facebook wall, in which he made several derogatory remarks about religion. He also made derogatory comments targeting Yunus and Nahid.