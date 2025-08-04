Man stabs wife to death in Tangail

A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in front of their two children in Tangail's Sakhipur upazila yesterday.

The victim, Kakoli, 35, was attacked at their home in the Jelkhana area. She was pronounced dead at Sakhipur Health Complex.

The accused, Md Mehedi fled the scene and remains at large, said poilce.

Sakhipur Police Station OC Abul Kalam said Mehedi was reportedly suffering from depression after failing to achieve financial success abroad and fought with his wife frequently.

"This [yesterday] morning, a quarrel broke out between the couple. During the altercation, Mehedi attacked Kakoli with a sharp weapon while their minor childrenlooked on helplessly," he said.

The body was sent to Tangail General Hospital for autopsy.