Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Bangladesh

Man stabbed to death in Habiganj

Our Correspondent, Moulvibazar
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

A man was stabbed to death in Baniachong upazila of Habiganj yesterday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nawshad Ali, of Doakhani Mohalla in the upazila.

Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Baniachong Police Station, said a case was filed in this connection in the afternoon.

Nawshad had a dispute with his neighbour Zuhed Mia over boundary of their respective property. Yesterday morning, Zuhed stabbed Nawshad following an altercation, leaving him dead on the spot, according to the case statement.

On information, police went to the scene, recovered Nawshad's body, and sent it to Habiganj Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.

