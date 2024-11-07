Man stabbed to death in Dinajpur

A man was fatally stabbed, and another was injured by relatives in a family dispute in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur yesterday, said police.

The deceased, 45-year-old Sordhen Shill, from Laxmipur village, was attacked during a confrontation with his father-in-law, 75-year-old Bijoy Shill.

The attack occurred around midnight when Sordhen arrived at his in-law's house to meet his wife. Upon opening the door, Bijoy was assaulted by Sordhen with a sharp weapon.

Hearing Bijoy's screams, other family members rushed to the scene and, in turn, stabbed Sordhen.

A police team from Birganj Police Station took the injured men to the Birganj Upazila Health Complex.

Sordhen later succumbed to his injuries, while Bijoy was shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for treatment, said Abdul Gafur, officer-in-charge of Birganj Police Station.