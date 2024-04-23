Man, son killed in gunfight between cattle smugglers

A father and his son were killed in a gunfight between two gangs of cattle smugglers in Ramu upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The deceased are Zafar Alam, 52, and his son Md Selim, 33, of Thoaingyakata area.

The incident took place in Ghonarpara area under Thoaingyakata union under the upazila around 1:00am, police said.

Citing locals, police said member of local Shaheen gang was waiting in Maulvighona area to receive smuggled cattle from Myanmar when members of Absar gang attacked them, triggering a gunfight around 12:30am.

Zafar and Selim were caught in the line of fire and were critically injured. They were rushed to Naikhongchhari Upazila Health Complex in Bandarban, where doctor declared them dead.

Confirming the incident, Abu Taher Dewan, officer-in-charge of Ramu Police Station, said they were conducting raids in the area to arrest the smugglers.