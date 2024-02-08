Man sentenced to 6yrs in prison in DSA case

The Cyber Tribunal in Rajshahi yesterday sentenced a man to six years imprisonment in a case filed under Digital Security Act-2018.

Mizan Ali Tuhin, 25, of Shibganj in Chapainawabganj was given three years imprisonment under section 25 (1), two years in prison under 26 (1) and one year jail under 29 (1) of the DSA, said Ismat Ara, public prosecutor of the tribunal.

Judge Md Ziaur Rahman gave the verdict.

According to the case statement, a victim filed a case against Mizan with a Chapainawabganj court, accusing him of taking her photographs on February 3 last year, while they were studying at Rajshahi New Degree College in 2022.

Later, when she got married in November 2022, the man published edited copies of the images on social media and sent those to her husband.

The convict also threatened that he would make her life intolerable.