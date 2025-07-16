Man out on bail after 30 years in jail without trial

After spending more than three decades in prison without trial or sentencing, 65-year-old Konu Mia walked out of Habiganj District Jail yesterday morning.

A resident of Singhagram village in Lakhai upazila, Konu Mia was released on bail around 10:30am following a court order issued the previous day.

His release was confirmed by MA Majid, a lawyer with the Habiganj District Legal Aid Office.

Konu had been in prison for 30 years, two months, and 19 days in connection with the 1995 murder of his mother, Major Bibi.

On May 25, 1995, he had allegedly attacked his mother with a spade while she was asleep, after which villagers detained him and handed him over to police.

Locals and family members said that at the time of the incident, he was reportedly suffering from mental illness.

The day after incident, he gave a three-line confessional statement at court, and began a life behind bars that would span three decades.

Over time, his relatives stopped visiting.

"Many had even forgotten whether he was alive or dead," said Legal Aid Official Majid.

The case, however, was never brought to trial, nor was a sentence delivered.

The High Court, in 2003, had stayed judicial proceedings due to his mental condition, which complicated any efforts towards a typical legal resolution.

It was only recently that the case came to the attention of Muhammad Abbas Uddin, senior assistant judge and legal aid officer in Habiganj. Disturbed by Konu Mia's prolonged incarceration without a verdict, he began working with legal aid lawyer MA Majid to secure his release.

"The bail of an accused with mental illness requires special considerations," Judge Abbas Uddin said. "We had to ensure arrangements for his safety, medical condition, and social reintegration."

Efforts were made by legal aid officials to contact Konu's family. His brothers, Manu Mia and Nasu Mia, were eventually located and informed of the legal initiative.

"Everyone is happy that he is out after all these years," said Manu Mia. "He's not well, but at least he is with family now."

On July 14, lawyer MA Majid filed a bail petition at the Habiganj District and Sessions Judge's Court. Judge Jasmine Ara Begum granted the petition following a hearing, clearing the way for Konu Mia's release.

Konu appeared visibly emotional as he walked out of prison and saw the open sky again, a sight he had not experienced in over 30 years.