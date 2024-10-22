Man killed, wife injured as truck hits motorcycle in Jashore

A man was killed and his wife critically injured when a truck and rammed into a motorcycle in Jhikargacha upazila of Jashore last night.

The deceased, Anarul Islam, 45, was a trader from Lakshmanpur village in Sharsha upazila, reports our Benapole correspondent.

The accident occurred when Anarul was returning home with his wife Sabina Yasmin, 30, an NGO officer, on their motorcycle around 11:00pm, said Navaran Highway Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Roknuzzaman Ripon.

Anarul died instantly and Sabina was rushed to Jashore General Hospital in critical condition, he added.

According to locals, the truck from Benapole lost control and hit the motorcycle at Jhikargacha Purandarpur junction on Jashore-Benapole highway.

Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge at Jashore Kotwali Police Station, said that the body of the deceased has been sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.