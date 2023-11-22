Man killed while ‘making bomb’ in BCL leader’s house

A man was killed and another injured in an explosion while "making crude bomb" at a house in Bhola yesterday.

The explosion took place in Janatabazar area of Lalmohan upazila, said police.

The deceased is Monir Bayati, 47, while the injured is Feroj, 35.

However, according to the statement of a case filed with Lalmohan Police Station by Monir's brother Belal Hossain, the incident happened at the house of one Azaharul Islam Majhi when unidentified miscreants threw a crude bomb into the house from outside.

Azaharul's son Shariful Islam Joy is general secretary of Dholi Gaurnagar union unit of Chhatra League.

Police said either a bomb was thrown at the house of Monir or they were involved in making bombs.

"We are investigating the incident," said Lalmohan Police Station OC Mahabub Alam.

Superintendent of Police in Bhola Md Mahiduzzaman said a bomb expert team is working to figure out how the explosion took place.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that Monir Bayati was a crude bomb maker. The victims were found injured outside Azaharul's house while the fence got blown away due to the explosion, they added.

Azaharul or his son Shariful could not be reached for comments.