Man killed over Tk 350 loan in Mymensingh

An auto-rickshaw driver has been beaten to death by a group people over dues of only Tk 350 in the Mankon Boardghar area of Muktagacha upazila in Mymensingh.

Fahim, 25, a father of a seven-month-old girl, was beaten indiscriminately on Monday afternoon and admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH), where he died the following day, said police.

His body was sent to MMCH morgue for autopsy.

Quoting the case statement, Ripon Chandra Goop, officer-in-charge of Muktagacha Police Station, said there was a dispute between Fahim's uncle Moznu Mia and local grocer Rasel Mia over the due of Tk 350. Rasel allegedly had an altercation with Moznu on Sunday. After that, Rasel and his accomplices asked Moznu to come to his shop to settle the matter.

On Monday afternoon, Moznu along with Fahim reached the spot. At one stage, Rasel along with Sajib Hasan, Mankon Union Jatitabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) unit president, started beating them with pieces of wood, injuring four people including Fahim.

However, Moznu alleged that after August 5 last year, a group of youths led by Sajib Hasan had been trying to take over his dish business.

On several occasions, Sajib demanded money but Moznu did not pay, making Sajib furious. So, Sajib took the issue of dues as an opportunity to attack him and his family, he further alleged.

Fahim's mother Rubi Akter lodged a case with the police station naming five persons with Sajib as the prime accused, said the OC.

In a written statement signed by Md Monjurul Haque Arif, convener of Muktagacha upazila JCD and its member secretary Asad Farazi on Wednesday, the primary membership of Sajib Hasan and two other JCD activists -- Abir and Maruf -- was cancelled for alleged involvement in the party's anti-discipline activities.

Arif told this correspondent they met with the victim's family members on Wednesday and urged police to take necessary legal steps.

Demanding exemplary punishment for the perpetrators, locals blocked the Mymensingh-Jamalpur road for an hour when Fahim's body reached on Wednesday evening.

Later local officials and police brought the situation under control.

Soon after the incident, the accused fled the area and none were arrested yet, said the police officer.

Drives are being conducted to arrest the accused, said the OC.