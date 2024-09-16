Man killed in mob beating over ‘theft’ in Dinajpur

A man was killed in mob beating over suspected theft in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Md Jibon, 23, of Komarpur village in the upazila.

Mozibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Birganj Police Station, confirmed the matter.

Jibon went to Jotsna Filling Station in the upazila yesterday morning when people there surrounded him, suspecting him of theft, and beat him up indiscriminately, the OC said.

As he fainted, some locals took him to Birganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, he also said.

Police recovered his body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.