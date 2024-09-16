Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:05 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Man killed in mob beating over ‘theft’ in Dinajpur

Our Correspondent, Dinajpur
Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:05 AM

A man was killed in mob beating over suspected theft in Birganj upazila of Dinajpur yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Md Jibon, 23, of Komarpur village in the upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Mozibur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Birganj Police Station, confirmed the matter.

Jibon went to Jotsna Filling Station in the upazila yesterday morning when people there surrounded him, suspecting him of theft, and beat him up indiscriminately, the OC said.

As he fainted, some locals took him to Birganj Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead, he also said.

Police recovered his body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

আসাদুজ্জামান নূর গ্রেপ্তার

বেইলি রোড থেকে তাকে গ্রেপ্তার করা হয়।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশে সংস্কার প্রচেষ্টায় মার্কিন সম্পৃক্ততা নিয়ে ঢাকা-ওয়াশিংটন আলোচনা: পররাষ্ট্র সচিব

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification