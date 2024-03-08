Man killed as bus hits motorcycle in Munshiganj

A man was killed after a passenger bus hit his motorcycle from behind on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Bhaberchar Eidgah area of Gazaria upazila in Munshiganj yesterday noon.

The deceased was identified as Akter Hossain Dhali, 65, son of late Mohammad Hossain Dhali from Sreenagar village of Bhaberchar union in Gazaria, said Md Humayun Kabir, in-charge of Bhaberchar Highway Police Station.

"While taking U-turn from the Dhaka-bound lane to the Comilla-bound lane, a passenger bus of Tisha Paribahan hit the motorcycle from behind.

Eventually, the motorcyclist died on the spot," he said.

On information, police rushed to the spot and seized the bus.

However, the driver of the vehicle and his assistant managed to flee the scene sensing police presence.

The body has been kept at the morgue of Gazaria Upazila Health Complex for autopsy, the officer added.