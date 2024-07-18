Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Jul 18, 2024 02:20 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 18, 2024 02:27 PM

Bangladesh

Man killed in Badda as police clash with students

Star Online Graphics

A man was killed and over 100 others, mostly students, were injured during clashes between police and private university students in Badda and Rampura area.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Matbor, a Hiace driver who was crossing the area at the time.

Doctors declared him dead after he was rushed to Farazy Hospital around 12:30pm, Rubel Hossain, deputy general manager of the hospital told The Daily Star.

"There is a hole in the chest but we are not sure yet whether is from a bullet," he said.

The official said they were struggling to cope with the pressure of patients as around 100 people including police and students swarmed the hospital with injuries.

"Our doctors and staffers are trying their level best to provide treatment to the injured," he said.

