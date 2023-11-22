Man killed, another injured while ‘making bomb’ in Bhola

A man was killed and another one injured in an explosion while "making bombs" at a house in Bhola yesterday.

The explosion took place in Janatabazar area of Lalmohan upazila, said police.

The deceased is Monir Bayati, 47, while the injured is Feroj, 35.

However, according to the statement of a case filed with Lalmohan Police Station by Monir's brother Belal Hossain, the incident happened at the house of one Azaharul Islam Majhi when unidentified miscreants threw a crude bomb into the house from outside.

Azaharul's son Shariful Islam Joy is general secretary of Dholi Gaurnagar union unit of Awami League.

UNB reports, police said either a bomb was thrown at the house of Monir or they were involved in making bombs. "Police are investigating the incident," said Lalmohan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mahabub Alam.

Superintendent of Police in Bhola Md Mahiduzzaman said a bomb expert team is working to figure out how the explosion occurred.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that Monir Bayati was a crude bomb maker, adding that the victims were found injured outside Azaharul's house while the fence was blown away in the explosion.