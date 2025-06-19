Bangladesh
Man killed, 3 family members injured in Pabna road crash

A man was killed and three members of his family were injured after a pickup truck rammed their motorbike on the Pabna-Rajshahi Highway in Ishwardi upazila this morning.

The accident took place around 10:30am in Kalikapur area, said Md Moshfekur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Pakshi Highway Police Station.

The victim, Md Belal Hossain, 45, of Varoimari village, was heading to Pabna town with his wife and two children on a motorbike when the vehicle was hit by a speeding pickup.

Belal died on the spot, while his wife Rupali Khatun, son Tanjil Hossain, and daughter Bushra suffered critical injuries.

Fire service personnel and police rushed to the scene and took the injured to 250 Bedded General Hospital, Pabna.

The pickup and its driver were detained from the scene, the OC said, adding that legal action is being taken.

